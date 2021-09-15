Halo 5: Guardians PC Port Is “Not in the Cards” Now, but the Developer Is Aware of the Demand

Halo 5: Guardians was among the games that have appeared in this week's massive GeForce NOW leak, but it seems like the game is not coming to PC in the foreseeable future.

Commenting on the leak on Twitter, 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard revealed that there are no plans to bring Halo 5: Guardians to PC at this time, but the studio is aware of the demand, so things may change in the future. As of now, 343 Industries is focused on Halo Infinite, so we shouldn't expect any announcement in the near future.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 13, 2021

Halo 5: Guardians launched back in 2015 on Xbox One complete with an epic story campaign, multiplayer modes, and Forge, which was ported to Windows 10 in late 2016.