Halo 4 PC is “Progressing Well”, 343 Industries Says; Moving Toward Beta Build and Flight Plans Being Put Together

The PC version of Halo 4 is coming along nicely and the team is moving toward a beta build shortly.

Halo 3: ODST is still being actively tested with the game being made available for public flighting in insider ring 3 shortly, but 343 Industries has confirmed that Halo 4 PC is making good progress as well.

In a new blog post on the official Halo Waypoint, community coordinator Tyler ‘Postums’ Davis, has provided a new development update regarding the PC version of The Master Chief Collection, which includes info on the upcoming PC version of Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4.

As for Halo 3: ODST – the prologue is on the horizon with public fighting commencing following additional testing in Halo Insider Rings 1 and 2.

According to ‘Postums’, Halo 4 has now entered the major bug fixing phase of its development. “We haven’t spoken much about Halo 4 yet, but it is also progressing well”, the community coordinator writes. “We are currently moving toward a Beta candidate and have entered the major bug fixing phase of its development. We are also starting to put our flight plans together for H4 and all these other potential features coming online during that timeline.”

The development update also includes some additional info on HDR and PC Split-Screen, which are now said to be in the team’s backlog pending further discussions.

Halo 4 is part of the Halo Master Chief Collection coming to PC. The title is already available on Xbox One.

Set after the events of the original Halo trilogy, 2012’s Halo 4 was the first Halo title developed by 343 Industries. “We are beginning a new saga with ‘Halo 4’ and embarking on a journey that will encompass the next decade of ‘Halo’ games and experiences,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said back in 2012. “Millions of fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to step back into the boots of Master Chief, and with ‘Halo 4’ leading the charge, we’re confident 2012 will be the most successful year in Xbox history.”