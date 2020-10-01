Halo 4 PC Testing Planned For Later This Month; 343i Planning to Add Unreleased Armors to Halo: Reach via Update

Halo 4 PC testing, as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, is planned to kick off later this month, and developer 343 Industries appears to be adding yet unreleased armors to Halo: Reach.

In the new community update for the Collection coming to PC, 343 Industries provided an update on Halo 4 PC now that Halo 3: ODST has been made available on PC. Fans will be happy to learn that Halo 4 public flighting is expected to start this month with the following new features and content.

Halo 4 PC is “Progressing Well”, 343 Industries Says; Moving Toward Beta Build and Flight Plans Being Put Together

New Features Customization: Updated customization will be available for Halo 4.

Forge: Forge will be available for players during this flight.

Theater: Theater will be available for Halo 4.

Challenges: The complete Challenge System, including the Challenge Hub screen, will be available during this flight with new Challenges for Halo 4.

Season 4 Content: Currently TBD based on flight readiness for Ring 3. These pieces require evaluation with both our internal QA and Rings 1 & 2 for if they are ready for flighting prime time.

Input Based Matchmaking and Crossplay: Currently TBD based on flight readiness for Ring 3.

Server Region Selection: Currently TBD based on flight readiness for Ring 3.

Video Graphics Options: Currently TBD based on flight readiness for Ring 3.

Disable Text Chat Option: A new feature for players to choose to see specific channels of in-game text chat in this flight. Campaign & Spartan Ops Flighting will support a subset of the Campaign missions and Spartan Ops with options for all difficulty levels, single-player, and co-operative online play:

Campaign Missions: Currently we have not yet locked on which missions will be available but will update as we get closer to the flight.

Spartan Ops Missions: We are working to align on which missions will be available but will update as we get closer to the flight. Multiplayer Offerings Halo 4’s flight will support various maps and playlists for Multiplayer. This will include Custom Games, Social Games, and Competitive Games. Below are the playlists and maps that will be available for each title across the various multiplayer options:

Social Games: 4v4, 8p FFA, 12p Infection, 8v8

Competitive: We are still working through what Ranked playlists will be available

Maps: We are still working through what maps will be available Settings and Options The following settings and options will be supported in the flight build:

Controls: Configure Mouse & Keyboard and Configure Gamepad

Video: Field-Of-View, Vehicle Field-Of-View, Gamma, Window Mode, Aspect Ratio, Resolution Scale, V-Sync, HUD Anchoring, Unified Medal Display, Framerate Limit, Graphics Quality, and more.

Audio: Game Volume including Menu Music Volume, Game Music Volume, Effects Volume, Voice Chat Volume. Also, Voice Chat Channel, and Push to Talk Voice Chat.

Gameplay: Show Challenge Notifications, Allow Untrusted Files, File Share Trust Level, and Credits. Network: Network and Relays Accessibility: Subtitles, Change Language, Convert Text-To-Speech, Convert Speech-To-Text, and Text Chat Availability

“October is our current target when players will get their hands on Halo 4 via flighting”, the developer writes. “In preparation for this, we rolled out our initial builds for Halo 4 to Rings 1 & 2 last weekend as the first step.”

New content arriving in Halo: Reach

In other Halo-related news - 343 appears to be adding yet unreleased armors to Halo: Reach as part of a future update coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, including the long-lost unreleased Halo: Reach "GRD" Helmet and an unreleased chest piece. We've included some screenshots of the new gear that will be added to Reach down below.

"Yeah, players can expect to see a few long-lost pieces return for Halo: Reach when Season 4 comes online", Design Director Max Szlagor writes. "The "GRD" helmet is the one that most people have requested, but there were other pieces like another helmet and an additional chest piece that we're able to basically unearth, finish, and polish-up to get in for a future update and seasons. We really think players are going to enjoy these future pieces!"





"In addition, we are bringing armor effects back for Elites along with new combinations of chest pieces paired with the prosthetic arm. We are looking at content in terms of how we can expand the surface area of what is possible. We look at finishing unfinished things, making new content, and bringing in things that may not have made their way into MCC but existed before."

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now globally on PC and Xbox One.