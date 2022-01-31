Gwent Is Getting A Single Player Focused Standalone Game in 2022

A new report published today by IGN reveals that Gwent is getting another standalone game later this year. The publication even got a comment from Gwent Comms Lead Paweł Burza, who explained:

It’s not another Witcher Tales but something different. We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.

Indeed, The Witcher fans will remember that CD Projekt RED released Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales back in October 2018. Wccftech's official review had Francesco singing its praises with a 9/10 score.

With its excellent story, charming characters, varied and engaging gameplay experience, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales can be considered a true The Witcher game, despite not being a traditional RPG. The game may be too easy, but this small flaw in no way compromises the game's overall quality.

This new Gwent game is reportedly codenamed Project Golden Nekker. IGN speculates that it could be released in October 2022 because the developers have already confirmed that Gwent will get new cards in April, July, October, and December.

Of course, The Witcher fans are also very much looking forward to the release of the next-gen version of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. CD Projekt RED and Saber Interactive are targeting a Q2 launch window for this updated version featuring ray-traced effects and even some free DLCs inspired by the Netflix series (which is just beginning production on Season 3, by the way).