GTA 6 Was Internally Set for a Release Late 2023 Last Year, Movie Scooper Claims

GTA 6, or GTA VI, is still years away if a well-known movie scooper is to be believed.

Every now and then, new rumors about Rockstar’s next GTA installment surface. Usually, these rumors claim that the title will “soon” be officially revealed or that its setting has been leaked. To date, however, Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two have been rather quiet about the title, and with GTA V still bringing in the cash (and a next-gen version on the way), an announcement seems far off.

Those hoping for the next GTA installment to be released somewhere next year might do well to keep their expectations in check as well-known movie scooper ‘ViewerAnon’ has taken to Twitter to tweet something interesting about GTA 6. According to the scooper, the game won’t be released on PC and consoles anytime soon as developer Rockstar Games internally had the title set for a release in late 2023 – that’s still 2.5 years away from now.

Define "soon." Companies test games for *years*. (And last year Rockstar internally had GTA VI set for a late 2023 release) https://t.co/Cr0Q3tKhFp — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) May 3, 2021

Of course, this doesn’t confirm that GTA 6 is indeed releasing in late 2023, and with most game releases being delayed due to COVID-19, this timeframe may have already been changed internally.

Still, the scooper has proven to be quite reliable when it comes to movie scoops in the past, especially with his DC and Star Wars-related info. As with all rumors, please take the information above with a fair grain of salt for now. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about GTA VI.

Rockstar Games released GTA V back in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3. The game was later released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As said, a next-gen version of the game is slated for a release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year. As previously covered, this next-gen version might use Red Dead Redemption 2's refined RAGE engine on the next-gen consoles.