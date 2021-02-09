GTA V sales have exceeded 140 million units, publisher Take-Two Interactive has announced.

Rockstar’s most recent GTA installment keeps selling exceptionally well, despite having been released more than 7 years ago. As a matter of fact, last year was the best-selling year for the game since 2013, and despite the title having been made available for free through the Epic Game Store at some point last year.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Straus Zelnick confirmed the sales numbers during the publisher’s most recent financial earnings call with investors.

“In the history of the entertainment industry, there's perhaps no experience that's more loved, more expansive, more critically acclaimed, and more successful than Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto”, the CEO said. “Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the most iconic titles ever released and continues to exceed our expectations, having sold in over 140 million units. In fact, in calendar 2020, more copies of Grand Theft Auto V were sold than in any other year except for 2013 when it first launched on PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.”

Impressive numbers for GTA V for sure, and with a next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releasing somewhere in the second half of this year, expectations are that sales won’t be slowing down anytime soon. The release of the next-gen of GTA V was again mentioned by Zelnick in the call.

In addition, during the second half of calendar 2021, Rockstar Games will bring the blockbuster hit Grand Theft Auto V to the latest generation of consoles. The new version will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever.

With GTA V still performing amazingly well, Take-Two and Rockstar won’t be in too much of a hurry to release GTA VI anytime soon.