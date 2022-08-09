GTA 6 Aims to be the New “Benchmark” for the Series, Gaming Industry and All Entertainment, Take-Two CEO Says

During Take-Two Interactive’s most recent earnings call with investors, CEO and Chairman Straus Zelnick briefly mentioned the next Grand Theft Auto installment, GTA 6.

Take-Two published its financial results for the first quarter of FY2023 yesterday, revealing that the most recent GTA entry, GTA V, has sold-in nearly 170 million units across platforms since its global launch in 2013 – quite the achievement for sure.

Being nearly a decade old, GTA V deserves a proper sequel for the current-gen platforms, and while we know that Rockstar has started development on the game, we haven’t seen anything remotely official from the sequel. How is development coming along, when will it release, and what is Rockstar aiming for with the title? Unfortunately, a release frame still hasn’t been shared, but Take-Two’s CEO has now provided an update on the game’s development, which is said to be well underway at this point.

“With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar CEO revealed. “The Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases.”

We’re not really sure what this means for the game’s planned release frame, but it’s good to learn that development on the title is in full swing. Recent rumors suggest that GTA 6 will last 500 hours, and will take players all over the world.

“The reason is, my understanding is, it is a mash-up of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City (so GTA III), and Europe, London for sure”, analyst Michael Pachter said earlier this year. “You're going to be able to go anywhere on those continents and you're going to have missions that take you all those places.”

He added, “It'll probably be literally a four or five hundred-hour game by the time they get it out. That's what they are doing now, that's what they've turned GTA VI into. I get it because they're like, we're gonna charge you 60 bucks, and then we're going to give you an online experience and you're going to have to carry drugs from London to LA, you're going to have to go through the port in Miami. They're going to do all this really cool stuff.”