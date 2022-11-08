Menu
Company

Take-Two CEO Reaffirms That GTA 6 Leak Won’t “Influence Development or Anything of The Sort”

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 8, 2022, 05:26 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
GTA 6 leak

The recent massive GTA 6 leak won’t have any impact on the game’s development, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said as much during the company’s most recent earnings call with investors. During the conference call, entertainment analyst Mike Hickey asked whether the leak has impacted the game’s development time frame, and how the publisher is moving forward. According to Zelnick, although incredibly serious and unfortunate, there’s currently no evidence that game assets were taken. He added that the leak won’t influence GTA 6’s development.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Take-Two CEO: Games Industry Will Continue to Grow For the Next 20 Years

“And with regard to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed”, the CEO said. “There's no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing. And certainly, the leak won't have any influence on development or anything of the sort. But it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

Shortly after September’s GTA 6 leak, Rockstar already issued a statement, stating that work on the game will continue as planned.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate and disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects”, Rockstar Games wrote.

The developer added, “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course will properly introduce this next game when it is ready.”

We’ll update you as soon as more information about GTA 6 comes in. For now, stay tuned.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order