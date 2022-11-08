Take-Two CEO Reaffirms That GTA 6 Leak Won’t “Influence Development or Anything of The Sort”

The recent massive GTA 6 leak won’t have any impact on the game’s development, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said as much during the company’s most recent earnings call with investors. During the conference call, entertainment analyst Mike Hickey asked whether the leak has impacted the game’s development time frame, and how the publisher is moving forward. According to Zelnick, although incredibly serious and unfortunate, there’s currently no evidence that game assets were taken. He added that the leak won’t influence GTA 6’s development.

“And with regard to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed”, the CEO said. “There's no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing. And certainly, the leak won't have any influence on development or anything of the sort. But it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

Shortly after September’s GTA 6 leak, Rockstar already issued a statement, stating that work on the game will continue as planned.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate and disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects”, Rockstar Games wrote.

The developer added, “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course will properly introduce this next game when it is ready.”

We’ll update you as soon as more information about GTA 6 comes in. For now, stay tuned.