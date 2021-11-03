Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PlayStation 5 File Size Revealed

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PlayStation 5 file size has been revealed today, and it is smaller than the size of the Xbox Series X|S version.

According to the reliable PlayStation Game Size Twitter profile, Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be 5.293 GB big without the day one patch on PlayStation 5, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition 10.768 GB big, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: The Definitive Edition 22.679 GB big, for a total of 38.74 GB. As such, the PlayStation 5 version is over 10 Gb lighter than the Xbox Series X|S release, which will require a total of 49 GB of free storage space for all three games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in November

🚨 Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 5.293 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟩 Pre-Load : November 9

🟫 Launch : November 11 🟨 #PS5 #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition pic.twitter.com/lCSeGXsLuw — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 3, 2021

🚨 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 10.768 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟩 Pre-Load : November 9

🟫 Launch : November 11 🟨 #PS5 #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition pic.twitter.com/h0gD4T1mjk — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 3, 2021

🚨 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 22.679 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟩 Pre-Load : November 9

🟫 Launch : November 11 🟨 #PS5 #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition pic.twitter.com/xxI85rOkmS — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 3, 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will include a variety of visual and gameplay improvements that will improve the experience in all three games, such as improved controls, targeting, and lock-on aim, NVIDIA DLSS support on PC, and more.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on November 11th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.