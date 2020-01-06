Grand Theft Auto V New Mod Introduces a Remastered Vice City

Grand Theft Auto V is continuing to receive new mods years after its release, and the latest ones are extremely impressive.

One of these mods is the Vice Cry Remastered mod, which introduces the city from the now classic Grand Theft Auto Vice City into GTAV.

Features: Full port of Vice Cry 1.8 for V MLO interiors Bump mapped roads and various buildings Spec mapped windows for proper reflections Brand new models and textures created for this project 3D Neon Models Material Accuracy (no more broken alphas) Full Path and Navmesh Support Working Traffic Lights Instanced Grass SLOD's with proper Water Reflection Custom Scenarios Car Generators Custom Population Groups and Zones and much more..

The new Grand Theft Auto V mod can be downloaded by going here.

Grand Theft Auto V was released almost five years ago, on April 14th, 2015. The PC version of the game followed the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases, which introduced new features not found in the original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, like first-person view mode and more.

Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second. The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game also joined the Xbox Game Pass lineup last week.