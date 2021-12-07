Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition New Mods Introduce 33 Explorable Interiors, Enhanced Cinematic Mode

New Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition mods that have been shared online in the past few days introduce new features to the new version of the classic open-world game developed by Rockstar Games.

The first new mod is the Open All Interiors mod, which allows players to explore the interiors that appear during story missions. As of now, the mod adds 33 different interiors.

Grand Theft Auto V Reaches New Levels of Realism With Ray Tracing, Real Buildings and Realistic Traffic Mods In New 8K Video

The script makes the interiors of the scenes in GTA San Andreas DE available to visit. At the moment 33 hidden interiors are open, the list will be updated. In some of the interiors have defects with the collision of the walls. Be careful! Full list of interiors: - Sweet House;

- Ryder House;

- OG Loc House.

- Poncho's House in Glen Park;

- All of CJ's Girls' Houses;

- Two brothels in Los Santos;

- Wu Zi Mu office in San Fierro;

- San Fierro Police Station;

- Tranfender's Garage in San Fierro;

- Doughnut Diner in Los Santos;

- Doughnut Diner in San Fierro;

- Doughnut Diner in Las Venturas;

- Stores 24/7 near all gas stations throughout the state;

- Also, all the houses available only during a thief's mission.

The second Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition mod that adds new gameplay features is the Enhanced Cinematic Mode mod, which introduces a manual slow-down effect that can be activated at pretty much any time, as showcased in the video below.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is included in the Trilogy - Definitive Edition collection, which also includes Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City. The collection was released in a poor state, as highlighted by Nate in his review, but multiple patches have already gone live addressing many visual and gameplay issues.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.