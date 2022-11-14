Google’s ‘Pixel Fold’ Renders Leak to Reveal a Familiar Design With a $1,799 Price Tag

Samsung is gradually working to improve its foldable technology with each iteration of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. At this point, the company does not have any major competitors but it seems Google is working to change that. Renders of the Google Pixel Fold have leaked online, showing a familiar design with a hefty price tag. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Google Pixel Fold to Potentially Launch in May With a Hefty Price Tag

Take note that Google has attempted to work with foldable technology in the past but no products ever saw daylight. Today, Front Page Tech has shared renders of the Google Pixel Fold that showcases the design of the device along with other details. At first look, it can be seen that the Google Pixel Fold is quite wider than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold. The latter is quite narrower and fits easily in the pocket. In contrast, the Pixel Fold renders appear to look a lot like the Oppo Find N.

The cover display of the Pixel Fold features an in-display 9.5MP camera. The renders appear to show two antennas on the top for mmWave. Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Fold renders feature a massive camera bump with rounded corners. The camera cutouts are quite similar to the Pixel 7 Pro as well with a pill-shaped and circular cutout neatly housed in the plateau alongside the flash and small holes for a mic. On the back, you can also see an edge-to-edge glass with the logo "G" positioned in the center.

Apart from the outer design, the renders appear to show the inside of the Google Pixel Fold with a top and bottom bezel. These bezels serve the purpose to house a 9.5MP front-facing camera. What this means is that the inner screen does not house an under-display camera. The USB-C port is situated on the bottom right portion of the edge. As for authentication, the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the Power or Lock button while the volume rocker is situated under it. As can be seen in the renders, the metal hinge of the Google Pixel Fold is quite minimal.

According to the source, the Google Pixel Fold will be priced at $1,799 and will potentially launch in May of 2023. Google will potentially launch its Pixel Tablet in the same time frame. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

How did you like the new Pixel Fold renders? Let us know in the comments below.