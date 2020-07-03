Google Pixel 4a to Feature Larger 3140mAh Battery and 18W Fast Charging Confirmed

The upcoming Google Pixel 4a received new certifications recently at the NCC in Taiwan. The certification confirms that the device will feature a bigger battery compared to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, as well as Pixel 4. Moreover, the leak also states that the device will feature 18W fast charging as well. While we badly want to see an upgrade in terms of battery life, it all depends on how the device will hold up.

Google Pixel 4a Will Come With Slightly Larger Battery Capacity Than the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 and Pixel 4

As of now, Google is yet to announce its upcoming Pixel 4a. The company discontinued its previous budget smartphone a few days ago. NCC in Taiwan has now confirmed that the Pixel 4a will feature a slightly larger battery than the Pixel 3a. Listed as G025J, the device seems to be the same model that passed through FCC recently.

According to the certification, the Pixel 4a will feature a typical battery size of 3140mAh. However, the rated capacity for the device rests a bit lower at 3080mAh. What this means is that the Google's upcoming budget smartphone will feature a bigger battery compared to the company's Pixel 3 as well as Pixel 4. Apart from this, the certification also confirms that the upcoming budget smartphone from Google will also bring forward the same 18W fast charging.





In terms of internals, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage capacity. The 5.8-inch Pixel 4a will feature two color options. The surprise this year is that there will be no XL model. Google has not shared any details regarding the device's release as of now, but we expect the announcement to be made soon since the Pixel 3a has been discontinued.

