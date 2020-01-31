Google on Complaints of Slow Stadia News: It’s Up to Publishers to Announce Games

Google has addressed growing complaints of slow Stadia news among the community. A spokesperson relayed the following statement to GamesIndustry.

We understand the desire to hear more specifics on the games. After all, that is what it is about: the games. Of course, not all 120 titles will be announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to make the announcement about their IP/games, and which platforms it will appear on -- just as we will do with the exclusive content coming to Stadia. There are a lot of reasons for the time of those game announcements -- anything from planned promotions or events, title readiness, proximity to first playable demo, shareholder requirements, etc. We continue to work closely with our publishing and developing partners and are here to support them in all areas. We are excited to share more about some of the exclusive games coming to Stadia soon.

Earlier this month, Google did announce they have 'more than ten games' due in the first half of 2020 that will 'only be available on Stadia upon launch', meaning they'll be at least timed exclusives (if not permanent exclusives).

After the troubled launch in November, Google will have to work hard to improve Stadia's perception, particularly as competitors like Microsoft's Project xCloud, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and the rumored Amazon game streaming service enter the market. In early December, they acquired Typhoon Studios, the Canadian team of developers that just released Journey to the Savage Planet, which Nate very much enjoyed as thoroughly explained in his review.

Anybody pining for more Metroid Prime needs to put Journey to the Savage Planet at the top of their list. The game has a few rough edges and its sense of humor might not be to all tastes, but it captures that inviting, adventuresome Metroid spirit better than anything I’ve played in a while. This Savage Planet will pull you into its orbit if you give it half a chance.

Typhoon Studios will now join the Stadia Games & Entertainment first-party team which is tasked with the creation of exclusive games for Stadia.