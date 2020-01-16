Google Provides Brief Update on Stadia; 10+ Games to Be Exclusive at Launch in H1

Today, Google published a new post on the official Community Blog to provide an update on what's coming to its cloud-based Stadia streaming service for games.

According to Google, there'll be more than ten games released in the first half of this year that gamers will only find on Stadia when they launch, suggesting these will be either full exclusives or at least timed exclusives. Additionally, a number of highly requested features will be added to Stadia in the first quarter of 2020.

The final part even teases more surprises coming later this year. This was already hinted by Tequila Works CEO Raul Rubio, who recently said that 'mindblowing features' are on the way.

We have a lot more planned and will continue to work hard toward delighting gamers with our vision for Stadia. Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch. We’re working with our partners to share more on those games soon. Gamers can expect more features coming to Stadia in Q1 and beyond. A key benefit of our platform is that we can add these features without any updates or downloads, and we’re starting to roll out the following over the next three months: Support for 4K gaming on the Web

Add further Assistant functionality when playing on the Web

Support additional Android Phones

Wireless gameplay on the Web through the Stadia controller There is a lot more in store for this year. In the meantime, we hope gamers are gearing up for some great new games and experiences. Toward the end of this month, we will share more about the games coming to Stadia Pro in February.

Stay tuned on Wccftech for a lot more on Stadia and cloud gaming in general.