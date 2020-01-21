Project xCloud Adds 15 More Games, Including Halo: MCC, Destiny 2, and Civilization VI

Since launching in preview back in October, Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service has steadily been adding more compatible games, and today they just added 15 more titles to the pile. There are some major names amongst the new additions, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Destiny 2, Civilization VI, and The Surge. You can check out a full list of the new xCloud titles, below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

Superhot

Portal Knights

Gonner - Blüeberry Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

Tracks – The Train Set Game and Train Sim World 2019? You’re spoiling us Microsoft! Okay, okay, that’s a bit snarky. Project xCloud isn’t just about train set sims -- in addition to the games above, the xCloud lineup also includes games like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Madden NFL 20, and Devil May Cry 5. You can check out the full list of available games here.

Project xCloud Is Getting 1.75x More Usage in South Korea Than in the US or UK

As mentioned, Project xCloud is currently in beta, and lets you play its current list of 50+ games with an Xbox controller on your computer or mobile device with Android 6.0 or greater. Only a 10mbps Wi-Fi or mobile connection is needed to play, so pretty much anybody will be able to play once it launches. The service recently expanded to South Korea, where it’s already rather popular. Unfortunately, signs ups for Western players are currently closed, but keep an eye on this page -- perhaps Microsoft will open them up again.

Project xCloud is set to launch in full later this year. What do you think? Are you interested in giving Project xCloud a spin? Have any of the newly-supported games changed your mind?