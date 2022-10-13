Menu
Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia Saves Trasfer Guide Shared by CD Projekt Red

Francesco De Meo
Oct 13, 2022, 06:25 AM EDT
With Google Stadia shutting off in the near future, those who have purchased games on the service may lose their progress, but this will not be the case with Cyberpunk 2077.

A few hours ago, CD Projekt shared on their support website a full guide detailing how to transfer save files from the Stadia version of their latest open-world role-playing game to the PC and console versions. To transfer saves to consoles, however, users will still require the PC version of the game to transfer files to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, taking advantage of the cross-progression feature that has been recently introduced.

If you own a game copy on supported console platform, you can use cross progression on any of the PC platforms and sync it with your GOG account to transfer your progress to a console:

  • Start Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC. 
  • Make sure that you are logged in in the REDlauncher - this will be the account used to store your cross platform saves.
  • Make sure the cross-platform saves are enabled in the in-game Settings.
  • Load the latest save file from Stadia (or any other that you want to copy)
  • Save the game again.
  • This save file should be synced with the cloud and appear on your console (if you're logged in to the same GOG account).

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide. The game's big expansion Phantom Liberty will release next year on current-generation consoles and PC only.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.

BUILD YOUR LEGEND
Go on daring adventures and build relationships with unforgettable characters whose fates are shaped by the choices you make.

EQUIPPED WITH IMPROVEMENTS
Experience Cyberpunk 2077 with a host of changes and improvements to gameplay and economy, the city, map usage, and more.

INCLUDES FREE ADDITIONAL CONTENT
Get your hands on a haul of free items including new guns and melee weapons, as well as extra customization options and more.

