Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia Saves Trasfer Guide Shared by CD Projekt Red

With Google Stadia shutting off in the near future, those who have purchased games on the service may lose their progress, but this will not be the case with Cyberpunk 2077.

A few hours ago, CD Projekt shared on their support website a full guide detailing how to transfer save files from the Stadia version of their latest open-world role-playing game to the PC and console versions. To transfer saves to consoles, however, users will still require the PC version of the game to transfer files to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, taking advantage of the cross-progression feature that has been recently introduced.

If you own a game copy on supported console platform, you can use cross progression on any of the PC platforms and sync it with your GOG account to transfer your progress to a console:

Start Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC.

Make sure that you are logged in in the REDlauncher - this will be the account used to store your cross platform saves.

Make sure the cross-platform saves are enabled in the in-game Settings.

Load the latest save file from Stadia (or any other that you want to copy)

Save the game again.

This save file should be synced with the cloud and appear on your console (if you're logged in to the same GOG account).

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide. The game's big expansion Phantom Liberty will release next year on current-generation consoles and PC only.

