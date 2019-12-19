Google Acquires Typhoon Studios, Makers of Journey to the Savage Planet, for Stadia

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced to have acquired Typhoon Studios, the Montreal-based team of developers currently making Journey to the Savage Planet (which is expected to release on multiple platforms on January 28th, 2020 as scheduled). They'll join the first-party Stadia Games and Entertainment team that is also based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, VP and Head of Stadia Games and Entertainment Jade Raymond explained why Google pulled the trigger on this acquisition.

They've really assembled a AAA team, and the goal of acquiring the team is that it will really give us a head start in making the system-defining games everyone is waiting for. This is a top AAA team of industry veterans who already have a great working relationship and were able to ship something quickly, and they have a lot of great ideas for the platform. It's very early and the team has to spend some time thinking about what it is they want to do, and how they view which exclusive features they see pushing the platform. So it's not going to be tomorrow or 2020 that they're going to be shipping the next game. That being said, one of the really exciting things about welcoming these guys and the studio into the Montreal studio is it gives us a boost. It's not only a really talented AAA team that shipped multiple big successful games, but they just shipped together, they have a team dynamic, and they're up and running, so it's going to give us a head start.

For their part, Typhoon Studios founders Alex Hutchinson (The Sims 2, Spore, Assassin's Creed III, Far Cry 4) and Reid Schneider (Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Batman Arkham Origins, Mad Max, Batman Arkham Knight) also commented on why they decided to quit being independent relatively soon (three years) after founding Typhoon in the first place.

Hutchinson: The reason we started Typhoon was to work with a particular set of really high quality people, to control the vision of the game we were making, and to make cool games, basically. Those three things will be preserved moving into Stadia. We're bringing the same team with us -- all 26 people are signed up to join Stadia. I've worked with and known Jade for almost 20 years now, and Reid as well, and I'm very confident we can maintain that sense of independence as well as being great partners within the Stadia structure. Because Stadia wants us to make really great software to make the platform look good Schneider: When Jade first approached us and explained what her vision was for Stadia, we really liked what we heard. We felt that the type of games we've made, with Savage Planet obviously being one of them, there's definitely an opportunity for us to make some really cool exclusives... The way we look at it from our perspective is that the Stadia team is obviously building an incredible technology piece. What we can provide and what we can do is we want to make some great exclusive content.