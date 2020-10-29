Gigabyte has just unveiled its Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards in reference flavors. Both graphics cards are based on the reference specifications which were AMD announced yesterday.

Gigabyte First To Unveil Radeon RX 6800 Series Reference Variants, $679 & $549 US 16 GB Powerhouses

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 series includes the Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU based Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800. The RDNA 2 powered graphics cards were announced yesterday & offer a superb performance per watt and IPC improvement over the RDNA 1 lineup. The specifications for the graphics cards are mentioned below (via Momomo_US).

AMD Helped Godfall and Dirt 5 Devs Implement Ray-Traced Shadows, Though It’s Barely Noticeable

Update: Sapphire has also added their reference Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards on their webpage.













AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.





AMD Radeon RX 6000 “RDNA 2 Big Navi” GPU Ray Tracing Performance Detailed – NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 With RT Cores 33% Faster Than AMD’s Ray Accelerator Cores

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card Picture Gallery:









AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi 21 XL" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The AMD Navi 21 XL GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs.

It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface with the memory clocking in at 16 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 512GB/s.





Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Picture Gallery:













AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will be available starting 18th of November. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is said to carry a price tag of $649 US while the Radeon RX 6800 will be carrying a price tag of $579 US. Both graphics cards will have custom variants available from all major AMD board partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX, beginning in November 2020.





Expect the reference models to be listed by almost all manufacturers but what we are really looking forward to are the custom variants which will be unveiled in a bit.