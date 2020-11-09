Yeah, it's me again talking about GPU mining again and this time we're talking about AMD Radeon RX 6800 Mining, and I know that people really don't want to hear about it but it's a thing. Ever since we published the article a while back about GPU miners eying the RX 5700 Series again for profitability I've been watching the markets and quite honestly they're not slowing down. Those who are in the mining scene are only doubling down and they're coming to buy your cards. Latest on the hit list? The Radeon RX 6800 Series with their GDDR6 and high hopes of what the Infinity Cache can do for GPU Mining algorithms like Ethereum.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Is A Massive 50% Faster Than RTX 3090 in Mining Performance, Alleges Rumor

Aggregated by Videocardz, there was a message posted on QQ which was shared via Chiphell we get a quite chilling message for those hoping to beat out the miners and bots swiping up the next major graphics card launch inventory.

AMD 6800 card just arrived, mining performance at default is amazing, it reached 1.5 times performance of 3090, or even more. I guess non of you will be able to buy this card…. what tests you guys want to see? -Lean (QQ)

1.5x the mining performance of the RTX 3090, this is insane. Right now on the Betterhash and Nicehash profitability calculators put the RTX 3090 at between $90-100 a month. That seems good but we're talking a $1500 graphics card so 15+months to recover the costs. Toss 1.5x on that with the rumors of the RX 6800's mining performance and you're at $135-150 per month from a $580 graphics card. That gets you a return in less than 4 months at the current rate. So you tell me what this means for the fight over it.

Recent reports from ASUS already warned of low stock on the RX 6800XT but stated the RX 6800 would be in much better supply. They still expected the RX 6800 to sell out quickly but now it looks like it might sell out even faster than expected if these rumors hold true.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The AMD Navi 21 XL GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs.

It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface with the memory clocking in at 16 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 512GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





