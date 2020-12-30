Galaxy S21 With Exynos 2100 Could Deliver up to 35 Percent Improved Battery Over Previous Generation Galaxy S20

With the Galaxy S21 series unveiling possibly happening on January 14, it’s strange that Samsung hasn’t officially announced its flagship chipset, the Exynos 2100. It’s possible some intensive tweaking is taking place so the chipset fueling the new members of the Galaxy S family can not only perform well but deliver impressive battery endurance. Speaking of the battery life, one tipster strongly believes that the Exynos 2100 will deliver substantial results in that area, with claims of a 35 percent improvement over the previous-generation models.

Tipster Also Hints That Snapdragon 888 Won’t Provide as Much of a Battery Life Improvement When Compared to the Exynos 2100

According to Anthony, who goes by the Twitter handle @TheGalox, the Galaxy S21 armed with an Exynos 2100 can deliver between 25-35 percent improved battery over the Galaxy S20 touting the Exynos 990. However, before we get excited, he hasn’t specifically mentioned which model will experience these levels of gains. Keep in mind that Samsung will likely introduce the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra during its official announcement, so it’s likely we’ll see varying battery life results as all three will sport different capacities.

Samsung Offering a Whopping $700 Trade-in Value for the iPhone 12 mini to Get Any Galaxy S21 Model

At the same time, Anthony claims that the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s flagship SoC made on the 5nm node, won’t deliver the same battery life difference when compared to the Galaxy S20 sporting a Snapdragon 865. The tipster mentioned that the Galaxy S20 features a Snapdragon 865 Plus, not a Snapdragon 865, so that is an error on his part. If what he says is true, then Samsung will finally redeem itself and give customers what they paid for earlier with the whole Exynos 990 debacle.

Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 has around 15% better battery life than the S20 series with Snapdragon 865+ Galaxy S21 with Exynos 2100 has about 25% - 35% better battery life than the S20 with Exynos. Overall, big battery improvements. — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 29, 2020

Previously, Samsung unveiled the Exynos 1080, a mid-range SoC that’s expected to power less pricey Android smartphones. This new silicon outperforms last year’s Exynos 990, showing that there’s something positive to look out for when the Exynos 2100 goes official. As far as the tipster’s battery life predictions go, remember to treat these figures with a pinch of salt for now, as Samsung hasn’t confirmed them as yet.

When they do, we’ll update you accordingly, so stay tuned.

News Source: Anthony