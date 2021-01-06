Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus Will be Cheaper Than the Predecessors

The Galaxy S21 series is nearing the launch, and there is still much to know about what the devices are going to bring to the table. We still don't have a concrete word on what the price will be for starters; there has been a rumor, nothing is final, and we are waiting to hear what Samsung has to say.

However, the latest report from a Belgian carrier does shed light on the price, and as expected, the S21 and S21+ are going to be cheaper than the predecessors. However, the S21 Ultra is going to cost just a little more.

Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus will Cost 849 and 1,049 Euros. S21 Ultra to Cost 1,399 Euros.

The latest report sheds light on the S21 series price. Here's a rundown of what the devices will cost, t least in Europe.

Galaxy S21: 849 Euros.

Galaxy S21+: 1,049 Euros.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 1,399 Euros.

Keep in mind that these prices are for the base models that will bring 128 gigs of internal storage. So, the options with more storage are likely going to cost more. Now, comparing these prices with the predecessors, you can note that the S21 series will predominantly cost less than the Galaxy S20 series, well, at least the first two models.

For comparison's sake, here are the prices of the Galaxy S20 series.

Galaxy S20: 999 Euros.

Galaxy S20+: 1,099 Euros.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 1,349 Euros.

Now, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are cheaper because they are said to have flat screens and plastic backs. As for why the S21 Ultra is expensive is because it is going to use the same digitizer tech that is used in the Galaxy Note series because it is going to have support for S-Pen.

Now, there have been reports that the S21 series will be cheaper than the predecessors, so there s a chance that you are looking at these prices with added carrier taxes and other similar factors.

Whatever the case might be, we will get everything on 14th January, so stay tuned.