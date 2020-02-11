Galaxy S20 to Come With Google Duo Integration, Live Caption, and More

With every major flagship release, there are some not-so-impressive software announcements. Now that all the Galaxy S20 devices have been laid bare, let's take a look at some of the software features that will make its debut alongside Samsung's 2020 flagships.

Live Caption

Google demonstrated Live Caption alongside Pixel 4, and the feature continues to remain exclusive to the line of phones. Live Caption will now make its way to Samsung devices for the first time in the Galaxy S20 series. The feature automatically serves captions in real-time for all the audio that’s played on a smartphone and works with audio messages, podcasts, and videos. The best part is, all of this is done offline.

Google Duo integration

Unlike its ill-fated cousin Allo, Google Duo managed to survive in the face of competitors such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram. It is undoubtedly one of the better video calling services out there, and Galaxy S20 series users will be able to access it directly via the phone's Dialer app.

It is also possible to use the wide-angle mode of the selfie camera to fit in more people in a frame. You can even use Samsung’s AR Emoji feature during Google Duo video calls. It is also possible to make group video calls with up to eight people at Full HD (1080p) resolution using Google Duo. Needless to say, you'll need an equally fast internet connection to support that kind of data usage.

Quick Share

Quick Share is Samsung's take on Apple's AirDrop. It lets you share files with other Galaxy S20 users using a mix of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct. We first stumbled across the feature a few weeks ago via a leak. Quick Share will also be able to detect supported devices nearby and will even let you restrict who can send you file transfer requests. You will have two options for sharing: contacts only or with everyone. The “Contacts-only” mode will only allow you to share files with users who you have in your contacts.

