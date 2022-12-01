AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Get Box Art Redesign, Discounted Holiday Pricing Is Still Live!

AMD has introduced new box art for their Ryzen 7000 series of desktop CPUs and the holiday pricing is still in effect so users can take full advantage of the incredible value for money to be had here. As spotted by Videocardz, pricing that was introduced as part of Cybber Monday and Black Friday have been retained as part of "holiday pricing" [caution: speculation] and it is possible this becomes the new price of the Ryzen 7000 going forward [/caution: speculation].

The new packaging features a bold orange edge and the shade of grey appears to be very slightly darker. This is definitely a more aggressive look and better represents the performance levels inside the box and the market segment AMD is targeting.

New packaging on the right, old packaging on the left. Box art courtesy of Videocardz

The Ryzen 5 7600X was previously available for $299 and is down $50 to $248 and still available for purchase. SKUs for this CPU are actually in stock and ready to ship right now. With a clock speed of 5.3 GHz, this is the ultimate mainstream processor for the masses that want to indulge in gaming and productivity.

New packaging on the left, old packaging on the right.

The Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core 16-Thread Zen 4 CPU is available for $348. This is a CPU that is down $100 from the all time high price and around $50 off the pre-holiday pricing. Just like its Ryzen 5 counterpart, it is also in stock and ready to ship at a moments notice. Up next we have the Ryzen 7900X which is down a full $109 bucks from its pre-holiday pricing of $549 and available for just $439. Combined with AM5 and DDR5 ram, it represents an excellent value proposition with 12 cores and 24 threads available for gaming or processing power intensive productivity use cases.

Finally you have the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X 16-core CPU with 32 threads of Zen 4 goodness. It is down roughly $100 from its list price of $799 to $694. Unlike the other CPUs, however, this is not available to buy instantly and will take 8-9 days to ship as there are none in stock. However, that shouldn't stop anyone from locking this price and ordering one for their rig.