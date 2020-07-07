The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is receiving a lot of press these days. It is expected since it is to be the eldest sibling of the Galaxy Note 20 devices that are launching next month. We have seen pretty much everything about the device including official renders as well as live photos. So, there is little left as far as the information on the device is concerned.

However, the tech world is mesmerizing and the more information we can get our hands-on, the better it is for us and everyone involved.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Passe Through FCC, Accessories Also Get Certified

The source tells us that the unlocked variant that is going to be in the US is now officially called the SM-N986U. It will come with a Snapdragon 865 processor which could also be the 865+ which is not official at the moment. Additionally, the Note 20 Ultra is also going to bring the Qualcomm X55M modem that is going to have 5G capability. Additionally, the FCC certification also talks about how the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is going to support wireless charging but we already knew that. You can check out the full list of certifications below.









However, this is not it. There are more certifications going on. For starters, the S-Pen, as well as the LED View Cover, have received certifications as well. Check them out below.









Shedding some light on the specs, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to come with a 6.9-inch display with 3,040 x 1,440 pixels. You are also getting a quad-camera setup on the back coupled with a hole-punch on the front. You can check out the entire spec list here. The device is also said to cost around $1,400. Which makes sense as this is going to be the Ultra variant. The entire Galaxy Note 20 series will be going official next month at the Unpacked event, so stay tuned for more information.