Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition to Release Next Month

Over the years, we've seen our fair share of special edition flagship releases such as the OnePlus 7 Pro McLaren edition and various other automobile-based themes. There was even a Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5, and today, Samsung just unveiled its Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Edition. The device is likely indicative of a deeper partnership between Disney and Samsung likely as a promotion for the new Star Wars movie.

Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition to release alongside the Rise of Skywalker





If you're a die-hard Samsung and Star Wars fan, you can get your hands your the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars special edition on the same day when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drops. “The collaboration will unite two Galaxies – a galaxy far, far away, and the Samsung Galaxy – to generate excitement for the final installment in the Skywalker saga,” is what Samsung has to say about the partnership.

So, moving on to the important part. Just what does the 'Star Wars Special Edition' get you. For starters, it gets you a specced out Galaxy Note 10 Plus customized with a Star Wars and Sith logo and a dash of red thrown in on the power, volume rockers and the camera lens perimeter. Oh, and there's a lightsaber-red S-Pen too.

Furthermore, you get some Star Wars themed software which includes wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons, and sounds. In the retail box, you'll also get a Sith-themed edition of the Galaxy Buds, a metal collectible badge, as well as a unique case for the phone.

Just how much will the Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition set you back by? By itself, a lot. Compared to the base price of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, not so much. It is a sweet deal, considering that Samsung is also throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Edition will be available in limited quantities in an Unlocked by Samsung version, for $1,299.99 starting December 13 in the United States. Amazon, select Best Buy stores, select Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and the Samsung Experience Stores will carry the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Edition.

The device will also be available in Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.