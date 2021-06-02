Far Cry 6 Won’t Have a Map Editor, Though Devs Confirm an ‘Endgame’ of Sorts
Far Cry 6 won't have a map editor or anything like Far Cry Arcade. The news came directly from Ubisoft's Alexandre Letendre, Game Director on Far Cry 6, who participated in a Reddit AMA just yesterday alongside fellow developers Navid Khavari (Narrative Director) and Benjamin Hall (World Director).
No, Arcade will not come back. Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.
This may be disappointing for franchise fans, as the map editor has been a staple since Far Cry Instincts. However, Ubisoft is preparing something else to extend the longevity of Far Cry 6. Whereas in Far Cry 5 the game world essentially became at peace after the campaign's end, leaving no baddies to fight against, this won't be the case in the upcoming installment. Speaking to YouTuber JorRaptor, Lead Game Designer David Grivel teased:
What we want is for you to feel like you've completed the campaign, but now there's something else.
Far Cry 6 is due to launch on October 7th. For more about the game, check out our recent hands-off preview and developer Q&A with Navid Khavari.
Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.
FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.
YARA TORN APART
Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.
GUERRILLA FIREPOWER
Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter