Far Cry 6 Won’t Have a Map Editor, Though Devs Confirm an ‘Endgame’ of Sorts

Far Cry 6 won't have a map editor or anything like Far Cry Arcade. The news came directly from Ubisoft's Alexandre Letendre, Game Director on Far Cry 6, who participated in a Reddit AMA just yesterday alongside fellow developers Navid Khavari (Narrative Director) and Benjamin Hall (World Director).

No, Arcade will not come back. Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.

This may be disappointing for franchise fans, as the map editor has been a staple since Far Cry Instincts. However, Ubisoft is preparing something else to extend the longevity of Far Cry 6. Whereas in Far Cry 5 the game world essentially became at peace after the campaign's end, leaving no baddies to fight against, this won't be the case in the upcoming installment. Speaking to YouTuber JorRaptor, Lead Game Designer David Grivel teased:

What we want is for you to feel like you've completed the campaign, but now there's something else.

Far Cry 6 is due to launch on October 7th. For more about the game, check out our recent hands-off preview and developer Q&A with Navid Khavari.