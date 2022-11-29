Far Cry 6’s Trippy “Lost Between Worlds” Expansion Revealed, New Game+ Available Now

Far Cry 6 is over a year old at this point, and has largely fallen out of the popular conversation, but that isn’t stopping Ubisoft from rolling out new content for the game. The “Lost Between Worlds” expansion sees Dani Rojas delving into a series of alien rifts, each with a different theme and rules, while doing battle with hordes of crystalline enemies. So yeah, this is a pretty big departure from the core game, but Ubisoft has done this kind of thing before with Far Cry expansions before (let’s not forget how out-of-left-field Blood Dragon was when it was first announced). You can check out a trailer for the Lost Between Worlds DLC, below.

Need to know more? Here’s a bit more information on what Ubisoft Toronto has cooked up for the Lost Between Worlds DLC…

"In Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, players will begin a thrilling new chapter of Dani Rojas’ story, set in a fractured version of Yara. Following their exploration of a mysterious meteorite impact site, Dani will discover themselves in a twisted space between worlds accompanied by a noncorporeal lifeform named Fai. Players will need to repair Fai’s broken spacecraft by collecting five lost shards, each increasing Dani’s overall stats for survivability, bringing them one step closer to escape.

To recover the missing shards, players will need to rely on their guerrilla skills to navigate through 15 challenging and intense trials called Rifts, where they must defeat Shardfaces, humanoid and animal crystalline enemies, lurking around every corner. In each distinctive Rift, such as a shattered fortress suspended in the sky and an underwater Esperanza full of deadly traps, players will encounter different dangers and otherworldly obstacles.

Players can choose how they approach each Rift and will uncover powerful weapons and tools along the way, and collect energy fragments scattered throughout the area, allowing them to revive and retry a Rift, if necessary. With multiple branching paths, platforming exploration, and intense moment-to-moment action, players will have a unique experience with each run as they master this twisted world. Upon mission completion, players will receive Fai’s powerful gear and will be able to take it back to Yara for an ethereal edge in the ongoing fight against the regime."

In addition to the Lost Between Worlds DLC, Far Cry 6 has just received a free update, which adds a New Game+ mode. You can check out a trailer for the New Game+ mode, below.

Far Cry 6 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Luna. The Lost Between Worlds expansion launches on December 6 and will set you back $20. Ubisoft is now also offering a free trial of Far Cry 6 for those looking to jump into the game.