Far Cry 6 Stranger Things Crossover DLC Drops Tomorrow Along with a Free Weekend

Get ready for Far Cry 6 to be turned upside-down, because the game’s Stranger Things crossover DLC arrives tomorrow. Following missions focusing on Danny Trejo and Rambo, “The Vanishing” is Far Cry 6’s final piece of free crossover DLC and promises to bring a survival-horror flavor to the game. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for The Vanishing, below.

Far Cry 6 Update Adds New Guerrilla Difficulty, Loadouts, and More

That’s not a lot to go on, but we also have this description for the Ubisoft-Toronto-developed DLC…

The Vanishing will bring a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience to Far Cry players for the first time with mysterious characters and new lore. In The Vanishing, players will enter a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down, where Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe – not even Chorizo. Players will be able to explore Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani’s mission – with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun – is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans.

Don’t have Far Cry 6, but want to try out the Stranger Things DLC? Well, you’re actually in luck, as Ubisoft is offering a free weekend from March 24 to March 27 on all platforms. Players will have access to the entire base game and all free DLCs and you can carry over your progress should you choose to buy the full game. A variety of deals will also be available this weekend for those who want to buy Far Cry 6:

Ubisoft Store: From now until the end of March, get up to 50% off as part of the Spring Sale.

Xbox: As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from March 24-28 players can get 50% off all editions of the game, as well as 35% off the Season Pass.

PlayStation: From March 23-30, players can get 50% off the Standard and Gold editions of Far Cry 6, and 35% off the Season Pass, as part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week.

Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale, players can get 50% off the Standard, Gold, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25% off the Pagan: Control DLC.

Stadia: From March 24-31: 50 percent off the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game, and 35 percent off of the Season Pass. From now until March 31: 40 percent off of the Deluxe Edition.

Far Cry 6 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. The Stranger Things DLC drops on March 24.