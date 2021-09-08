Far Cry 6 Game Overview Trailer Tells You (Almost) Everything You Need to Know About the Game
With Far Cry 6 now officially less than a month away from its release, Ubisoft has posted a game overview trailer whose purpose is to educate fans on the main features and story details, at least as much as a six-minute, thirty-seconds long video can.
The developers shared the official PC system requirements last week, too.
MINIMUM FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS
1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off
CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ
GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB
RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
RECOMMENDED FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS
1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ
GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ
GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)
1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ
GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)
4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ
GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)
Additional Far Cry 6 PC Features:
- Uncapped framerate
- In-depth customization options
- Hybrid input and extended control customization
- Multi-monitor and widescreen support
- In-game benchmark for performance analysis
- DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
Far Cry 6 will be available on October 7th for Amazon Luna, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.
