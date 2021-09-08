Far Cry 6 Game Overview Trailer Tells You (Almost) Everything You Need to Know About the Game

By Alessio Palumbo
Submit
Far Cry 6

With Far Cry 6 now officially less than a month away from its release, Ubisoft has posted a game overview trailer whose purpose is to educate fans on the main features and story details, at least as much as a six-minute, thirty-seconds long video can.

The developers shared the official PC system requirements last week, too.

Far Cry 6 PC Specs Revealed – 4K@30FPS with Ray Tracing Requires RX 6800/RTX 3080 GPUs

MINIMUM FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS

1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

RECOMMENDED FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS

1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Additional Far Cry 6 PC Features:

  • Uncapped framerate
  • In-depth customization options
  • Hybrid input and extended control customization
  • Multi-monitor and widescreen support
  • In-game benchmark for performance analysis
  • DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

Far Cry 6 will be available on October 7th for Amazon Luna, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

Products mentioned in this post

Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6
 
 GTX 1080
GTX 1080
 
 RTX 2070
RTX 2070
USD 639.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related