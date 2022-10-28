Tactics Ogre: Reborn Final Trailer Provides New Story and Gameplay Overview

A new Tactics Ogre: Reborn trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming remaster of the iconic tactical role-playing game by Square Enix.

The new trailer, which will be the game's final trailer, provides a new quick overview of the game's story, characters, and gameplay mechanics, which have been heavily tweaked over the original version of the game and the PSP remake.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn releases on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on November 11th worldwide.

Your choices affect how the story unfolds, and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him, and shift the course of Valeria's history.

Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.

The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic.

Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever.

The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been recreated in high definition, while the detailed pixel art that gives the game its unique feel has been preserved and enhanced.

The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been rerecorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

Enjoy a wealth of endgame content such as the 100-level Palace of the Dead. A world of endless stories and intrigue awaits!