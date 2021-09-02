Far Cry 6 PC Specs Revealed – 4K@30FPS with Ray Tracing Requires RX 6800/RTX 3080 GPUs

Ubisoft has just released the official Far Cry 6 PC specifications, and they're steeper than we had imagined, particularly if you plan to activate ray tracing features (reflections and shadows). In that case, you'll need an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel i7-10700K CPU and an AMD RX 6800 or NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, and that's just to play at 4K and 30 frames per second.

MINIMUM FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS 1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) RECOMMENDED FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS 1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional) 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional) 4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional) Additional Far Cry 6 PC Features: Uncapped framerate

In-depth customization options

Hybrid input and extended control customization

Multi-monitor and widescreen support

In-game benchmark for performance analysis

DirectX Raytracing (DXR)

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

The real saving grace for Far Cry 6 on PC might be AMD's FSR, as the recommendations are based on tests that did not include this performance-saving technology. It might be possible to get close to 60 FPS once FidelityFX Super Resolution is enabled, especially if you're willing to use the Balanced or Performance settings.

Far Cry 6 is out October 7th on Amazon Luna, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. The Season Pass will feature three separate adventures where you get to play as franchise villains such as Pagan Min, Vaas, and Joseph Seed from previous installments.