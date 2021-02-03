Exynos 2100 in Galaxy S21 Ultra Beats Snapdragon 888 Variant in New Battery Drain Test

The Exynos 2100 is a major step-up from the Exynos 990, and from what we’ve seen in a previous speed test, it gives a fair amount of competition to the Snapdragon 888 when running in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, how does battery life fair when Samsung’s latest and greatest mobile silicon runs in its flagship? Let us find out.

Battery Drain Test Lasted for 30 Minutes, Showing That the Exynos 2100 Is More Efficient

The battery drain test was performed by PBKReviews, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra powered by the Exynos 2100 came out on top with 89 percent battery remaining. The version with the Snapdragon 888; it had 87 percent battery life remaining. While that’s not a massive difference, it shows the improvements Samsung has made with just a single generation.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Exynos Variant Slightly Outperforms Snapdragon 888 in CPU Benchmarks, Suffers in Gaming Performance

Thermals are equally important here. The Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Snapdragon 888 reached a temperature of 42.7°C by the end of the test. These results are 2.4°C (36°F) hotter than the Galaxy S21 Ultra running the Exynos 2100. This reveals that Samsung’s flagship 5nm SoC is more energy-efficient, thus giving users more battery life in the end. This is a major improvement considering that the Exynos 990 was a poor performer on the battery life front.

Unfortunately, where there’s positive news, there’s also some negative stuff that buyers need to know if they’re excited to pick up the Galaxy S21 Ultra featuring the Exynos 2100. The GPU suffers when being stressed. If you want to use the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s extra screen real estate to immerse yourself in some graphically-intensive titles, its performance won’t be on par with the Snapdragon 888 version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It’s just something to keep in mind, but in everything else, we are quite pleased with what Samsung has presented to us. If you wish to see the entire battery drain test, it’s given below.

News Source: PBKReviews