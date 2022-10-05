Menu
Pixel 7 Pro Gets Benchmarked on AnTuTu, Flagship’s Tensor G2 Gets Beaten by Snapdragon 888, A15 Bionic

Omar Sohail
Oct 5, 2022, 06:27 AM EDT
Prior to Google’s official announcement, the Pixel 7 Pro was taken through its paces, and someone managed to run the AnTuTu benchmark on the flagship too. Unfortunately, the result is quite disappointing, as the Tensor G2 powering the smartphone’s innards fails to beat older chipsets like the Snapdragon 888 and A15 Bionic.

Pixel 7 Pro Barely Manages to Scrape Past the 800,000 Score Mark

Despite the improvements that Google is expected to make, it is disappointing that the Tensor G2, which is actually made on Samsung’s 4nm architecture, fails to finish the AnTuTu benchmark on a high note. In the tests run by Gadgetfull BD, who also managed to show the Pixel 7 Pro’s design on Facebook, the flagship crossed an overall score of 800,000, securing a total of 801,116.

When browsing around AnTuTu’s leaderboards, we found that the Pixel 7 Pro, and Tensor G2 by extension, are severely lagging behind the competition. In case you wanted to know, flagships fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 Plus currently hold the top positions, with ASUS’ ROG Phone 6 series dominating the charts. On the iOS and iPadOS side, we should inform our readers that for some reason, AnTuTu performs poorly on these devices, despite Apple’s M-series and A-series of chipsets beating Android SoCs in other benchmarking apps.

Previously, we reported that the Tensor G2’s Geekbench 5 scores leaked, and just like the result on AnTuTu, the scores were disappointing, as the Snapdragon 888 and A14 Bionic effortlessly beat Google’s latest and greatest SoC in both single-core and multi-core tests. If the performance of this custom silicon is this poor, there might be other areas where Google has made improvements, such as software optimizations.

It is possible that the benchmark applications have not been updated to support the Tensor G2 properly, and when it does, we will provide some updated scores for our readers. However, assuming these scores remain unchanged, Google has an uphill battle to climb against the likes of Qualcomm and Apple, and it will be far from an easy skirmish.

News Source: Gadgetfull BD

