Google’s Tensor G2 Spotted in the Pixel 7 Pro Performs Worse Than Last Year’s Snapdragon 888

As Google prepares its next-generation custom silicon, the Tensor G2, for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we caught a glimpse of how the chipset would perform, and the results are highly disappointing. Not only is the second-generation Tensor unable to keep up with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it ends up getting beaten by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, an SoC that launched last year.

2021’s Snapdragon 888 Outperforms the Tensor G2 in Both Single-Core and Multi-Core Test Results

The Pixel 7 Pro listing was found on Geekbench 5, with the Tensor G2 expected to be part of its internal specifications. The performance results shared by Kuba Wojciechowski are not what we anticipated, especially when Google’s next custom silicon is mass produced on an improved 4nm architecture belonging to Samsung. Instead, what we get is slower single-core and multi-core scores compared to the Snapdragon 888, meaning that the Tensor G2 cannot compete with 2022’s Android flagship chipsets at all.

Checking on Geekbench 5’s leaderboards, the fastest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone was the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, obtaining a score of 1115 and 3581 in single-core and multi-core results. In comparison, the Tensor G2 only achieves 1068 and 3149 in the same results, showing the differences between the two chipsets. Also, the CPU cluster utilized by the Pixel 7 Pro is different than what competing Android flagships use, with the breakdown given below.

Two Cortex-X1 cores running at 2.85GHz

Two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.35GHz

Four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.80GHz

With competing chipsets adopting Cortex-X3 cores in the coming months, it is puzzling why Google is sticking with an older generation Cortex-X1 on the Tensor G2. Fortunately, raw performance in a smartphone is not everything, as mentioned by Kuba Wojciechowski, who states that certain optimizations can improve a user experience, despite obtaining a lower score in benchmarks.

Also, the Pixel 7 Pro could just have been experimented with a lower-clocked Tensor G2, and improved results could be seen in the near future when we approach the official launch. Speaking of official launches, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will likely be available to purchase starting October 6, so we will see if the performance results improve or stay the same.

News Source: Kuba Wojciechowski