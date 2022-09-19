Menu
Company

Google’s Tensor G2 Spotted in the Pixel 7 Pro Performs Worse Than Last Year’s Snapdragon 888

Omar Sohail
Sep 19, 2022, 05:49 AM EDT
Google’s Tensor G2 Spotted in the Pixel 7 Pro Performs Worse Than Last Year’s Snapdragon 888

As Google prepares its next-generation custom silicon, the Tensor G2, for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we caught a glimpse of how the chipset would perform, and the results are highly disappointing. Not only is the second-generation Tensor unable to keep up with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it ends up getting beaten by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, an SoC that launched last year.

2021’s Snapdragon 888 Outperforms the Tensor G2 in Both Single-Core and Multi-Core Test Results

The Pixel 7 Pro listing was found on Geekbench 5, with the Tensor G2 expected to be part of its internal specifications. The performance results shared by Kuba Wojciechowski are not what we anticipated, especially when Google’s next custom silicon is mass produced on an improved 4nm architecture belonging to Samsung. Instead, what we get is slower single-core and multi-core scores compared to the Snapdragon 888, meaning that the Tensor G2 cannot compete with 2022’s Android flagship chipsets at all.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Chrome Incognito Tab on Android Now Requires Your Fingerprint to Access

Checking on Geekbench 5’s leaderboards, the fastest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone was the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, obtaining a score of 1115 and 3581 in single-core and multi-core results. In comparison, the Tensor G2 only achieves 1068 and 3149 in the same results, showing the differences between the two chipsets. Also, the CPU cluster utilized by the Pixel 7 Pro is different than what competing Android flagships use, with the breakdown given below.

  • Two Cortex-X1 cores running at 2.85GHz
  • Two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.35GHz
  • Four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.80GHz

With competing chipsets adopting Cortex-X3 cores in the coming months, it is puzzling why Google is sticking with an older generation Cortex-X1 on the Tensor G2. Fortunately, raw performance in a smartphone is not everything, as mentioned by Kuba Wojciechowski, who states that certain optimizations can improve a user experience, despite obtaining a lower score in benchmarks.

Also, the Pixel 7 Pro could just have been experimented with a lower-clocked Tensor G2, and improved results could be seen in the near future when we approach the official launch. Speaking of official launches, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will likely be available to purchase starting October 6, so we will see if the performance results improve or stay the same.

News Source: Kuba Wojciechowski

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order