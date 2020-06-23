Evidence Found in iOS 14 Reveals That iPhone 12 Pro Could Feature 120Hz Display

Apple announced its latest iOS 14 update yesterday that brings widgets to the home screen. This is one of the biggest changes that the home screen on iOS has experienced over the past couple of years. However, it seems visual changes aren't the only new additions in the platform. iOS 14 also includes a new option under Accessibility - to Limit Frame Rate to 60 fps which hints at Apple bringing a 120Hz refresh rate with the iPhone 12 Pro.

iOS 14 Adds Limit Frame Rate Under Accessibility For Some, 120Hz Refresh Rate Imminent on the iPhone 12 Pro?

Ben Geskin recently tweeted that he found something in iOS 14 beta which allows users to Limit Frame Rate on the iPhone. The addition does make sense on the iPad Pro models with a 120Hz display. However, having the option available on the iPhone simply points out that Apple might potentially bring a higher refresh rate with the iPhone 12 Pro.

If you got to Settings - Accessibility - Motion, you can see an option to limit the maximum frame rate of the display to 60 frames per second (@JunoTecho sent me the screenshot) But why, if iPhone 11 Pro Max display can’t go higher than that anyway? https://t.co/GmcVjcTFQ3 pic.twitter.com/Otgc8GEkjf — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 23, 2020

Since even the latest iPhone models already feature a 60Hz panel, there's no reason for Apple to Limit Frame Rate to 60 fps on the iPhone. Hence, we can presume that iOS 14 on the iPhone 12 Pro will allow users to Limit Frame Rates. Take note that the option is not appearing on every iPhone and users took to Twitter saying that it is indeed present. Moreover, it is an alleged feature and there's no official confirmation that it will be part of the next iteration of the iPhone.

We have previously heard that a 120Hz panel will be exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The standard variants of the series will not get it. The new Limit Frame Rate addition in iOS 14 only gives room to speculations as the final decision rests with Apple. For more details on Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro, head over to this link.

