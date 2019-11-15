Epic Wins Studio of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards; Resident Evil 2 Gets Game of the Year

The 37th Golden Joystick Awards took place today in London, Bath, United Kingdom. The 'biggest publically voted Game Awards' distributed prizes for the best games released this year, at least as far as the participants in the polls were concerned. For the record, over 3.5 million public votes were reportedly cast this year.

Big winners were Epic Games, which took away Studio of the Year and eSports Game of the Year with Fortnite; Resident Evil 2, winning the Ultimate Game of the Year as well as the Audio award; and Days Gone, which prevailed in both PlayStation and Storytelling categories. The full list of Golden Joystick Awards winners for 2019 is available below; you may now rewatch the whole ceremony on YouTube.

Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2

Studio of the Year: Epic Games

PC Game of the Year: World of Warcraft Classic

PlayStation Game of the Year: Days Gone

Nintendo Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Xbox Game of the Year: Gears 5

eSports Game of the Year: Fortnite

Mobile Game of the Year: BTS World

Best Game Expansion: GTA Online Diamond Casino Update

Critics' Choice Award: Control

Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077

Best Indie Game: Outer Wilds

Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber

Best Storytelling: Days Gone

Best Visual Design: Devil May Cry V

Best Audio: Resident Evil 2

Breakthrough Award: House House

Still Playing Award: Minecraft

Outstanding Contribution: Life is Strange

Best Gaming Hardware: NVIDIA GeForce 20-Series SUPER Graphics Cards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Yu Suzuki

Best Performer: Logan Marshall-Green in Telling Lies

Best New Streamer/Broadcaster: Ewok