Epic Wins Studio of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards; Resident Evil 2 Gets Game of the Year
The 37th Golden Joystick Awards took place today in London, Bath, United Kingdom. The 'biggest publically voted Game Awards' distributed prizes for the best games released this year, at least as far as the participants in the polls were concerned. For the record, over 3.5 million public votes were reportedly cast this year.
Big winners were Epic Games, which took away Studio of the Year and eSports Game of the Year with Fortnite; Resident Evil 2, winning the Ultimate Game of the Year as well as the Audio award; and Days Gone, which prevailed in both PlayStation and Storytelling categories. The full list of Golden Joystick Awards winners for 2019 is available below; you may now rewatch the whole ceremony on YouTube.