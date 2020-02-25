Control Wins the Most Prizes at NAVGTR Awards, While Sekiro Gets Game of the Year

The 19th annual NAVGTR Awards have been officially announced by the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a non-profit media organization with 820 media voters and 9,500 subscribers, via press release.

As you may recall, the nominations had Asobo's A Plague Tale: Innocence shining as the game appeared in the shortlist for eighteen of the fifty-seven total categories. However, Remedy's Control ended up snatching the greatest amount of prizes (six). The game won in the following categories: Animation (Technical), Art Direction (Contemporary), Control Design (3D), Direction in a Game Cinema, Graphics (Technical), and Lighting/Texturing.

NAVGTR Awards Nominations Led by a Plague Tale Innocence (18) and Astral Chain (10)

Other big winners at this year's NAVGTR Awards were Kojima's Death Stranding and Obsidian's The Outer Worlds, which won five prizes each. Asobo snatched four awards (tied with Untitled Goose Game) for A Plague Tale: Innocence, while FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice stopped at three, though one of those was the most coveted one - the Game of the Year. Out of ten nominations, PlatinumGames' Astral Chain only won once in the Original Light Mix Score, New IP category.

Number of NAVTGR Awards Won per Game

06 Control

05 Death Stranding

05 The Outer Worlds

04 A Plague Tale: Innocence

04 Untitled Goose Game

03 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

02 Dreams

02 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

02 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

02 Vader Immortal Number of NAVGTR Awards Won per Development Studio

06 Remedy Entertainment

05 Kojima Productions

05 Obsidian

04 Asobo Studio

04 House House Games

03 Capcom

03 FromSoftware

02 Cryo Interactive Ent

02 ILMxLAB

02 Nintendo

02 Respawn Number of NAVGTR Awards Won per Publisher

07 505 Games

06 Nintendo

05 Private Division

05 Sony Interactive Entertainment

04 Electronic Arts

04 Focus Home Interactive

04 Panic

03 Activision

03 Capcom

03 FromSoftware

02 Cryo Interactive Ent

02 Devolver Digital

02 Disney Number of NAVGTR Awards Won per Individual (multiple wins only)

03 Ludvig Forssell

02 Hidetaka Miyazaki

02 Jacob Strasser

02 Leonard Boyarsky

02 Michael McMaster

02 Nico Disseldorp

02 Stuart Gillespie-Cook