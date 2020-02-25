Control Wins the Most Prizes at NAVGTR Awards, While Sekiro Gets Game of the Year
The 19th annual NAVGTR Awards have been officially announced by the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a non-profit media organization with 820 media voters and 9,500 subscribers, via press release.
As you may recall, the nominations had Asobo's A Plague Tale: Innocence shining as the game appeared in the shortlist for eighteen of the fifty-seven total categories. However, Remedy's Control ended up snatching the greatest amount of prizes (six). The game won in the following categories: Animation (Technical), Art Direction (Contemporary), Control Design (3D), Direction in a Game Cinema, Graphics (Technical), and Lighting/Texturing.
Other big winners at this year's NAVGTR Awards were Kojima's Death Stranding and Obsidian's The Outer Worlds, which won five prizes each. Asobo snatched four awards (tied with Untitled Goose Game) for A Plague Tale: Innocence, while FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice stopped at three, though one of those was the most coveted one - the Game of the Year. Out of ten nominations, PlatinumGames' Astral Chain only won once in the Original Light Mix Score, New IP category.
Number of NAVTGR Awards Won per Game
06 Control
05 Death Stranding
05 The Outer Worlds
04 A Plague Tale: Innocence
04 Untitled Goose Game
03 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
02 Dreams
02 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
02 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
02 Vader Immortal
Number of NAVGTR Awards Won per Development Studio
06 Remedy Entertainment
05 Kojima Productions
05 Obsidian
04 Asobo Studio
04 House House Games
03 Capcom
03 FromSoftware
02 Cryo Interactive Ent
02 ILMxLAB
02 Nintendo
02 Respawn
Number of NAVGTR Awards Won per Publisher
07 505 Games
06 Nintendo
05 Private Division
05 Sony Interactive Entertainment
04 Electronic Arts
04 Focus Home Interactive
04 Panic
03 Activision
03 Capcom
03 FromSoftware
02 Cryo Interactive Ent
02 Devolver Digital
02 Disney
Number of NAVGTR Awards Won per Individual (multiple wins only)
03 Ludvig Forssell
02 Hidetaka Miyazaki
02 Jacob Strasser
02 Leonard Boyarsky
02 Michael McMaster
02 Nico Disseldorp
02 Stuart Gillespie-Cook