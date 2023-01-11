Twitter Could be Working on its Own Version of Awards

It's been a few days since we heard something happening at the Twitter HQ. After a brief period of ups and downs, the platform seems to have slowed down, and business is working as usual. However, if the latest information is anything to go by, the micro-blogging platform might bring in its version of awards. Something that we have seen on Reddit.

You could soon start getting awards for your tweets on Twitter

None of this is confirmed, but it comes from a reliable resource that has showcased how Twitter is currently experimenting with a few awards.

You can have a look at the complete list of awards below.

Now, it is essential to note that this leak is very credible, thanks to Wong's history with leaks regarding social media platforms, including several leaks pertinent to Twitter. So, there is a high chance that in the coming months, we might be seeing this feature roll out as well.

If you are familiar with Reddit, you will know that this looks a lot like what you see on Reddit, and Twitter bringing this feature is not something that should take you by surprise because the company has a habit of doing just that.

Whatever the case, it is too early to talk about whether this feature will make it to the final version. Companies work on features all the time; whether they make it to the final version of the service or not is something that is an entirely different story. We are also not sure if this feature is going to be available to all users or will be available exclusively to Twitter Blue subscribers.

