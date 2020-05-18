Epic Will Now Give Out Partial Refunds for Those Who’ve Purchased a Game Shortly Before It Went on Sale

The latest Epic Games Mega Sale went live on the store last Friday, featuring lots of interesting offers that we've listed below.

Interestingly, if you've purchased any of the discounted games shortly before the beginning of the sale, you may be eligible for a partial refund. This was revealed on Twitter by Joshua Boggs, Game Director of the indie Studio Mayday. As far as we understand, this should be an automatic process that doesn't even require user input.

The Epic Mega Sale Returns to Epic Games Store – Excellent Games with Very Deep Discounts

Whoa whoa what?! I’ve clearly been around for too long because I find this refund for a discount I missed on the ⁦@EpicGames⁩ store absolutely mind blowingly generous. This is incredible? pic.twitter.com/eHfcus5E0K — Joshua Boggs (@jboggsie) May 15, 2020

Some of the best games discounted in the current Epic Mega Sale are:

Additionally, during this Epic Mega Sale every user can take advantage of a $10 coupon on any eligible game or add-on (yes, that means DLCs and Season Passes are included) priced $14.99 or above and receive another $10 coupon. This can be daisy-chained indefinitely, so you could purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for $37.99 (47.99-10), receive another coupon, then proceed to purchase Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $9.79 (19.79-10) and so on.

Of course, Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition is also available for free until next Thursday, when another mysterious game will take its place. There'll be one free game up each Thursday until the end of the Epic Mega Sale, which is scheduled for June 11th.