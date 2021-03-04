Elite Dangerous: Odyssey PC Alpha Kicks Off in March, New Video Shows Off a Full Mission

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expands the series’ space-trading action with new on-foot missions, which fans will be able to try out soon via the game’s PC alpha. But before we get into that, Frontier Developments has released a full video playthrough of one of Odyssey’s new planet-side missions. Watch as a team of three Commanders carefully and stealthily infiltrate a military outpost. Of course, at a certain point alarms are triggered and the shooting begins. Check it all out, below.

Well, I must say, that was more complex than I was expecting! If I didn’t know this was part of a larger game, I’d say I just watched footage from a standalone tactical shooter. Haven’t been keeping up with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey? Here’s a quick official description…

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective. The Elite Dangerous galaxy’s rich setting and open-ended design reaches a new level of depth thanks to Odyssey’s feet-on-the-ground gameplay. Introducing the detailed scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast distances measured in light years and the myriad missions available to players, Odyssey will greatly augment the already rich world of Elite Dangerous, offering a more personal experience for all Commanders to enjoy in their own way, in addition to the vast galaxy they can already explore.

Elite Dangerous is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Odyssey expansion touches down on PC in late spring 2021, and consoles in autumn 2021. The PC alpha kicks off on March 29 and is available to all those who pre-order.