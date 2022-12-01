Hyenas Kicks Off Another Alpha Test This Weekend, Gameplay Improvements Promised

Did you miss out on Hyenas, the colorful co-op sci-fi heist game from Creative Assembly, when it dropped its first alpha earlier this summer? Well, you’ll have another chance to jump in this weekend, as another alpha is being held. A number of gameplay improvements are promised, and while this is still a closed test, more people will be let in to play this time around.

“Alpha 1.10 gives more PC players the chance to get stuck into Creative Assembly’s extractor shooter for the very first time, adding their flavor of mayhem and chaos to the Hyenas fans already pushing the action to its limits. The latest Alpha will also include a host of new improvements to sharpen the experience, such as tweaks to the end-of-match flow, improved UI and HUD and controller updates. So, get on board, brace for zero-g combat, and snatch the most nostalgia-fueled merch this side of the milky way.”

Haven’t been keeping up with Hyenas? Do check out Wccftech’s hands-on impressions from the first alpha and the game’s key features…

Do Space Crimes with Friends - Hyenas pits 5 teams of 3 against each other and the environment to engage, evade, exploit, and steal their way to victory.

- Hyenas pits 5 teams of 3 against each other and the environment to engage, evade, exploit, and steal their way to victory. Fight in Zero-G - Take out rival teams in epic Zero-G battles. Become a master of Zero-G combat FTW!

- Take out rival teams in epic Zero-G battles. Become a master of Zero-G combat FTW! Steal Epic Merch - Team up with your pack to steal priceless pop culture loot from the Mars billionaires and rival crews.

- Team up with your pack to steal priceless pop culture loot from the Mars billionaires and rival crews. Escape To Win - Use unique skills and abilities to face-off in fast-paced battles in bid to secure your stolen merch, and escape to win baby!

Hyenas is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023, although you can only test the game on PC. The second alpha kicks off tomorrow (December 2) and runs until December 4. You can sign up to be a part of the alpha here.