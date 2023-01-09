Deliver Us Mars Trailer Shows Off New Backstory, Exploration, and More

The sci-fi puzzle-adventure Deliver Us Mars arrives next month, and publisher Frontier Foundry and developer KeokeN are restarting the hype train with a new trailer. The trailer provides some interesting new backstory about what’s happening on Earth as you head out into space, and hints at why main character Kathy Johnson is making the voyage. We also get a peek some new exploration gameplay (Deliver Us Mars promises a larger, more open world than its predecessor Deliver Us the Moon). You can check out the new Deliver Us Mars trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more? Check out Wccftech’s interview with KeokeN and the following official description…

"Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fueled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward."

A Bold New Mission - Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.

- Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race. Out of this World Gameplay - Journey from Earth to the surface of Mars and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you hope discover the secrets of Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.

- Journey from Earth to the surface of Mars and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you hope discover the secrets of Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here. A Handcrafted Experience - Experience a highly polished and absorbing narrative experience packed with engaging gameplay. Every moment is handcrafted, delivering a suspense-filled, emotion-fueled narrative alongside music from award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten, state-of-the-art motion capture, stunning graphics and real-time ray traced shadows and reflections, powered by Unreal Engine.

Deliver Us Mars touches down on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 2.