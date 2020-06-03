Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Expansion Will Finally Let Players Explore Planets on Foot

Elite Dangerous has always been a great option if you enjoy cool spaceships and intergalactic exploration and trading, but unlike other space games like No Man’s Sky, it’s never let you strap on your space boots and properly explore planets on foot. Well, that changes with the upcoming Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion, which introduces details on-foot planetary exploration and combat. Check out a teaser trailer for the Odyssey expansion, below.

Needless to say, this represents a major shakeup for Elite Dangerous. Here’s a bit more detail about what planetary exploration will entail:

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective. Taking life on the frontier of space to new depths, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’s emergent gameplay will let players forge their own path through a wide variety of missions, ranging from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs will offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy. Conflict will rage as players venture into Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’s intense combat experience. Coordinating with your teammates and selecting the right equipment for the mission at hand will be key to master a multi-layered, tactical sphere of group combat where Commanders, SRVs and starships converge. Though the Elite Dangerous universe can be a cutthroat, unforgiving place, players can find solace and regroup in social hubs spread throughout the galaxy to plan their next contracts, form new alliances and even procure the coveted services of the Engineers. These public spaces are also the ideal place to acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to suit each Commander’s own gaming style.

Elite Dangerous is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a while for the Odyssey expansion – it doesn’t launch until early 2021.