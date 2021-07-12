Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Console Release Delayed Until the PC Version is Fixed

A few weeks back Frontier released Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, and the response to the expansion has been mixed, to say the least. Odyssey’s new on-foot missions have been hampered by glitches, poor performance, and other issues. Frontier has been trying to bring the experience up to snuff via updates, but it seems like they’ve got a lot of work ahead of them, as today company founder David Braben announced the console versions of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey have been indefinitely delayed while they focus on fixing the game on PC…

The significant amount of updates and development effort that has been done to fix and improve issues since the launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey has meant work on our console release has not progressed as quickly as we had hoped. What’s more, we can see that the strides we have made through the last five major updates are positive, but we must continue on with this progress to give the experience that you and we expect on PC. With those things in mind, we have spent a lot of time discussing and re-evaluating our previous plans and we have made the decision to prioritise the core PC experience for Elite Dangerous. Ultimately, we believe it is right to focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on, before opening up to more. We know that the work that we do to improve players’ experiences of Elite Dangerous Odyssey on PC will benefit other platforms in the future, but the dates and details of the console platforms are going to change. We do not want to rush into confirming any dates or changes this has on our console release, as we must remain fully focused on the core Elite experience.

Braben promises more patches for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in the months ahead, which will be detailed in monthly development updates. Update 6 is currently in the works.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is currently available for PC. No word on when the expansion will arrive on consoles, but it was originally slated for a holiday 2021 release, so expect it to slip to early 2022 at least.