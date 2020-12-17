Elite Dangerous Odyssey Combat Shown in New Dev Diary

With Elite Dangerous Odyssey still scheduled to launch in early 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the folks at Frontier Developments are understandably ramping up the marketing. Today, a new developer diary has been released, focusing on the 'Sphere of Combat' as detailed below.

In this installment, join Game Director Piers Jackson, Art Director Jonathan Bottone, Lead Designer Gareth Hughes, Assistant Producer Samantha Marsh, Principal Audio Designer Joe Hogan, Senior Audio Designer Dylan Vadamootoo and Principal Animator Felix Ilsley as they detail the multi-layered, tactical environment where Commanders, SRVs and starships converge. The Sphere of Combat demonstrates Odyssey’s transformative shift in Elite Dangerous gameplay, showing how Commanders who have found their feet can wield a wide selection of weapons to win out against any opponents. These new weapons will range from assault rifles, shotguns and SMGs, to heavier anti-spacecraft weaponry, each dealing deadly thermal, kinetic, or explosive damage, and offering its own distinct advantages.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Will Allow for Ship-to-Ground Combat

Elite Dangerous Odyssey (which is included for free if you're among the owners of the Lifetime Expansion pass) will allow players to finally step on the planets with their character's feet, exploring them and undertaking all sorts of missions from the various NPC factions. Combat will even include ship-to-ground battles, apparently.

