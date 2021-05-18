Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Launches on PC on May 19th; Launch Trailer Released

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is officially releasing in less than 24 hours on PC, developer Frontier Developments confirmed.

The next entry in the long-running series will become available on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and FrontierStore tomorrow, on May 19th.

A new trailer has also been released to mark the announcement, and you can check it out below.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will allow players to explore a myriad of planets for the first time in the series, adding more depth to the Elite Dangerous experience.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective. The galaxy’s rich setting and open-ended design reaches a new level of depth thanks to Odyssey’s feet-on-the-ground gameplay. Introducing the detailed scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast distances measured in light years and the myriad missions available to players, Odyssey will greatly augment the already rich world of Elite Dangerous, offering a more personal experience for all Commanders to enjoy in their own way, in addition to the vast galaxy they can already explore.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the FrontierStore on May 19th. The game will launch later this year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.