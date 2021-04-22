Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Gets a Spring PC Release Date, Coming to Consoles This Fall

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, the major expansion to Frontier Developments’ space trading game that allows for full, on-foot FPS missions, has locked down a release date! Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will touch down on PC in May and consoles later this fall. You can check out a new teaser trailer for the expansion, below.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey has been in alpha testing for a while, but that will end on April 30 prior to the game’s full launch. It seems Frontier won’t be bothering with a beta. If you still want to get in on the last days of the alpha, you can still purchase the Odyssey Deluxe Alpha version, which includes alpha access and a bonus soundtrack for $55 (the standard version of the expansion costs $40). Need to know more about Odyssey? Here’s the expansion’s official description…

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective. The Elite Dangerous galaxy’s rich setting and open-ended design reaches a new level of depth thanks to Odyssey’s feet-on-the-ground gameplay. Introducing the detailed scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast distances measured in light years and the myriad missions available to players, Odyssey will greatly augment the already rich world of Elite Dangerous, offering a more personal experience for all Commanders to enjoy in their own way, in addition to the vast galaxy they can already explore.

Elite Dangerous is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Odyssey expansion touches down on PC (via Steam and Epic) on May 19 and on consoles in autumn 2021.