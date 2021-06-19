EK Announces the EK Lignum Walnut-Covered RTX 30-Series Water Blocks

EK has announced an expansion of the EK Lignum water block series, and this newest addition features a walnut-covered top panel. This mixing of traditional woodwork and modern computer technologies allows your graphics card to stand out inside your PC case easily. The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Lignum Edition water block is currently available for pre-order through EK's website, and its Partner Reseller Network with a price of €349.95 or $359.99 with shipping expected mid-September.

The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080-3090 Lignum water block is currently available for pre-order shipping beginning in mid-September.

The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080-3090 Lignum water block offers compatibility with most reference GeForce RTX 3080, 3090 and offers support for Zotac Trinity RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards.

MAINGEAR Adds the RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Cards to Various Desktops

This water block uses an Open split-flow cooling design that offers a higher cooling level than conventional GPU water blocks. In addition, this design features a fin array populated by 27 microfins with 0.5 mm wide microchannels to provide optimal cooling performance. This wider channel ensures that having clogging or flow restrictions should be a thing of the past.

In addition to this new open split-flow design, it features a much thicker copper base to ensure that it'll clear the tall capacitors present on most reference design GPUs; this gives the water block compatibility with most reference GPUs without sacrificing any coolant flow.

The water block now covers the entire PCB length and easily replaces the included cooler, which most of the RTX 30 series GPUs are massive. This could allow smaller PCs to have the next generation of RTX cards installed without dramatically altering the internal layout.

It features two G1/4" plugs and two EK-HDC Lignum G1/4” fittings, allowing this GPU water block to easily fit into nearly any water-cooled PC without altering the, as a majority of water-cooled PCs utilize 1/4" tubing.

The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080-3090 Lignum water block is currently available for pre-order from EK's website with a price of $359.99, or €349.95. Although, these water blocks aren't expected to ship out until mid-September 2021. So anyone that doesn't currently have an RTX 30 series card will still have time to try and get one before this water block ships out.