Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Is The Most Successful Video Game Kickstarter Of 2020

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes' Kickstarter campaign is this year's most successful video game Kickstarter.

As reported by Polygon, the campaign for the Suikoden series' spiritual successor earned the equivalent of $4.6 million in August from 46,307 backers, beating The Wonderful 101: Remastered's campaign, which earned $2.3 million from 33,199 backers, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, which earned a little over $2 million.

The Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes' success is not surprising at all, considering how popular the Suikoden series is still today, despite the last proper entry in the series having been released back in 2006. The game is being developed by a team headed by Suikoden series' creator Yoshitaka Murayama and veteran developer Junko Kawano, and it will come with the same features that make the classic Konami series so popular, such as a deep story, over 100 recruitable characters, and classic turn-based combat.

Exploration Eiyuden Chronicle has a vast world to explore, full of lush biomes, bustling towns, creepy caves, and quiet villages. Talk to townsfolk to learn more about the region, explore remote locations and fight secret bosses, or maybe just enjoy the gorgeous scenery. Turn-Based Combat Eiyuden Chronicle employs a traditional turn based RPG battle system where players take command of up to six individual units against either an army, or a single large creature. Choose commands for each of your characters, then watch them carry out your orders in full motion combat. Recruitment Through your adventures in the world of Eiyuden Chronicle, you will meet people from all walks of life, looking for something more. Whether it’s a fisherman, or a baker, or a brave warrior, each new addition to your army will bolster your ranks, making a worthy addition to your town.